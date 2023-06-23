DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting another person in Xenia Friday morning.

According to the Xenia Police Division, a person called dispatch around 5:26 a .m on June 23 saying that someone had shot their grandson. Officers arrived at the scene on Haddon Street to find a victim outside the home suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The Xenia Fire Division took them to the hospital.

After investigating, police identified Bruce Whitelow Jr. as a suspect, a release states. Approximately seven hours later, officers located Whitelow and arrested him without incident.

Whitelow now faces several charges including Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation, Felonious Assault and Having Weapons While Under Disability.

Anyone with information or video footage concerning this incident is asked to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section (937) 376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.