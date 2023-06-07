DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested after he allegedly told officers at the Montgomery County Jail his wife had been injured in a domestic violence incident in their home.

According to the Kettering Police Department, the man arrived at the Montgomery County Jail at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6. Officers responded to the home in the 2500 block of California Avenue, where they found a woman dead in the bathroom.

The Kettering Police Department said she had been shot several times. The firearm involved has since been recovered.

Police said they believe there were children in the home at the time of the shooting. The children are now staying with family.

The man was taken into custody and is now being held at the jail.

The Kettering Police Department spoke on the homicide on Wednesday morning, June 7. You can watch it in the video player above.