DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has been arrested after police say he shot two people in Harrison Township.

On Saturday, April 29, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2400 block of Alpena Drive on reports of shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found two men had been shot. One of the men died on the scene, and the other was brought to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Deputies continued to investigate the case, and on May 2, they arrested a male suspect in Dayton.

“The investigators on this case showed remarkable dedication and determination in

their efforts to apprehend the suspect,” the release says. “Despite facing numerous challenges, they worked tirelessly to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and track down leads

that ultimately led to the arrest.”

The suspect is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail. Charges are pending review by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.