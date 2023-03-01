DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was arrested after a police chase started in Kentucky and ended in a crash in Dayton on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred on I-75 North at Miamisburg-Centerville Road, resulting in the temporary closure of two right lanes at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to police.

The lanes have since reopened.

Additional information about the crash is unavailable at this time.

