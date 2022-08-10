GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been arrested in Greenville after briefly escaping a police officer while on a dirt bike.

On Tuesday, August 9, an officer with the Greenville Police Department saw a man driving a dirt bike recklessly on the roadway during his patrol. The officer attempted to stop him, but the driver refused and fled outside the city limits.

Later that day, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office found the driver, William Watts Jr. on Stingley Road, the post said. Deputies arrested Watts and he was charged with failure to comply as well as driving under suspension.

Watts is now incarcerated at the Darke County Jail.