DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for a string of robberies in Dayton.

According to the Dayton Police Department, Naimon Ewing was arrested on Tuesday, June 6 for two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of robbery. Police alleged he stole from multiple people who came to the city of Dayton to sell property.

Several stolen items and other pieces of evidence were found in his home on the 800 block of Burwood Avenue, police said.

The Dayton Police Department says it suspects there are more victims who never reported the crimes committed against them. Anyone with information can call DPD detectives at 937-333-1232.