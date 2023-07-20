DAYTON, Ohio, (WDTN) – A man accused of attacking police after crashing his car into a Preble County home is now facing multiple charges, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, 39-year-old Justin Maddock allegedly crashed his car into the front porch of a home on the 12000 block of 744. He then attacked three neighbors who had attempted to help.

Deputies arrived on the scene and attempted to bring the situation under control, but deputies alleged that Maddock fought them and was resisting arrest. The man was apprehended and brought to a local hospital for injuries.

Maddock was originally charged with several misdemeanors and one felony:

Strangulation, 5th Degree Felony

Resisting Arrest, 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

2 Counts of Assault, 1st Degree Misdemeanors

Aggravated Menacing, 1st Degree Misdemeanor

After Maddock was in the hospital, authorities obtained a warrant and tracked him down. On Monday, July 17, Indiana deputies found Maddock in College Corner, Indiana and tried to bring him into custody, but he fled.

Later that day, Preble County Deputies located him at the Petro Truck Stop at US 40 / IS 70. They also attempted to apprehend him, but he fled to Indiana before returning to Ohio, where he was eventually caught in Jackson Township.

Deputies searched Maddock on probable cause and found approximately two pounds of marijuana and some cash. both were confiscated, and Maddock is now facing three more charges: Two counts of failure to comply, one of which is a felony, and a felony count of possession of marijuana.

Maddock is currently being held at the Preble County Jail.