Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken into custody following a break-in at an AES substation in Greene County.

According to Greene County Sheriff’ Office, deputies responded to the AES substation in Beavercreek Township on Dayton-Xenia Road on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 4 from a call of an alarm at the substation.

Upon arrival, deputies found two males, one inside of the AES Ohio fence and one outside of the fence, near a vehicle. Authorities discovered the fence had been cut and the two men were detained.

Police determined the two males may have been after scrap metal and wire, Anger said.

One male was arrested and initially charged with breaking and entering and tampering with evidence. It is not known if the other person initially detained was charged.

Sheriff Scott Anger wants the Greene County community to remember to stay vigilant and always alert his office if you see something that doesn’t seem right.

Anger says the public’s help is important in upkeeping the safety of the community and the safety and security of Greene County is the department’s upmost importance.