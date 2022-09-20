AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Amber Alert that was issued for an abducted child out of Akron has been canceled.

And, police have since located the vehicle involved and arrested the man accused of taking off with a four-year-old.

Cleveland Police confirm that 24-year-old Jose Castro was arrested around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. He’s due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Castro is reportedly the four-year-old’s father and was accused of taking the child after shooting the child’s mother.

Monday night, police released a photo of Castro after they were called to the 1100 block of Tulip Street just before 7 p.m.

Officials said Castro took both the 4-year-old and the victim’s car, but soon returned the boy to detectives. The child was not hurt.

However, Castro remained on the run.

FOX 8 cameras were there when police found the vehicle around midnight at a gas station at West 77th and Detroit Avenue.

Video from the scene shows there is a person in the backseat of a police car.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

Court records now show Jose Castro has been charged with kidnapping and felonious assault.

The Akron Municipal website also shows a past record of aggravated menacing and drug abuse.

The child’s mother was taken to the hospital in critical condition.