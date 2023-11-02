Prior coverage above: Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck speaks on security guard attack

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield man who was accused of violently attacking a security guard in Dayton appeared in court on Wednesday.

James Fickling pled not guilty by reason of insanity in court on Nov. 1. Fickling was charged on 12 counts in relation to attacking and blinding a security guard on Oct. 21.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. announced Fickling’s indictment on Tuesday during a press conference. Heck described the violence he saw in the attacks as “unimaginable.”

Fickling is accused of brutally attacking a 66-year-old security guard around 5 p.m. on Oct. 21. Her injuries include eye-gouging, which has left her hospitalized and blind in both eyes.

The defendant proceeded to attack responding firefighters, leaving several injured. He was reportedly high on heroin and fentanyl during the attack.

Included with the plea is a motion for the court to conduct an examination of the defendant’s mental condition, both at the time of the offense and current competence to stand trial.