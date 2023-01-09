Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of killing his ex-boyfriend in Riverside in November 2022 has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

According to police, officers were sent to the home of 28-year-old Scott Patrick Hannah for a welfare check on Nov. 17, 2022. When officers arrived at the home, they found Hannah suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators learned that Hannah’s ex-boyfriend, Cornelius Brogan, was the last person he had contact with. Ring doorbell footage also showed Brogan to be the last person at Hannah’s home.

Police arrested Brogan in Logan County, Kentucky and he was later extradited back to Ohio on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Brogan was indicted on the following charges regarding the death of Hannah:

One count of Murder – purposeful

Two counts of Murder – proximate result of committing Felonious Assault

One count of Felonious Assault – serious physical harm

One count of Felonious Assault – Deadly weapon

On Dec. 20, 2022, Brogan was arraigned and he pleaded not guilty. On Jan. 3, 2023, he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, court documents show.