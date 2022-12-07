DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man facing charges for the murder of his ex-boyfriend has been extradited back to Ohio.

According to the Montgomery County Jail, Cornelius Brogan was arrested in Logan County, Kentucky by Riverside police around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. He was then booked into the Montgomery County Jail shortly before 6 p.m.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, officers conducted a welfare check at a Riverside home and found 28-year-old Scott Patrick Hannah dead in his home. Investigation showed the man had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Police used Ring doorbell footage to find out that Hannah’s ex-boyfriend, Brogan, was allegedly the last person to be seen at Hannah’s home besides Hannah himself. Using his cellphone number, police tracked Brogan to Logan County, Kentucky.

Brogan was arrested by Kentucky police and is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary. He is also facing charges of assault on a police officer, disarming an officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia for an incident involving his arrest in Kentucky.