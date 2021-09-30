DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of a man accused of shooting Ofc. Thadeu Holloway in Dayton.

Antwyane Deon Lowe, 39, was initially approached by Holloway after a Dollar General contacted police about a man using counterfeit bills. When the officer approached Lowe and asked him to talk, he punched the officer in the head.

Holloway immediately tased the suspect and demanded he put his hands behind his back. Lowe didn’t comply and instead he pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot once at the officer, hitting him on the left side of his head.

The officer fell to the ground and returned fire, hitting Lowe three times. When backup arrived, Holloway was taken to the hospital and Lowe was taken into custody, then rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Holloway has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

The Montgomery County Grandy Jury indicted Lowe for:

One count of felonious assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon

One count of felonious assault on a police officer causing serious harm

One count of assault on a police officer

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

One county of having weapons while under disability — prior offense of violence

One count of possession of cocaine

Each count of felonious assault includes either three and seven year firearm specification.

Lowe is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 8:30 a.m.