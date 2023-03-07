DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of stabbing and killing his ex-boyfriend in Riverside in 2022 is set to undergo a second mental competency evaluation.

According to court documents, Cornelius Brogan‘s first mental competency evaluation found that he has schizophrenia, but is not intellectually disabled.

Brogan’s lawyer reportedly requested a second opinion, and the judge granted a second mental competency evaluation.

Brogan is charged with murder, aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and felonious assault in relation to the death of 28-year-old Scott Hannah in November 2022.

In January 2023, Brogan pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. He remains in jail on a $1,000,000 bond.