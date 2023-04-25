DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-boyfriend in Riverside has been found competent to stand trial.

The court issued the ruling this week for Cornelius Brogan. Brogan is accused of murdering 28-year-old Scott Hannah last November.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, officers conducted a welfare check at Hannah’s home and found him dead as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Police used Ring doorbell footage to find out that Hannah’s ex-boyfriend, Brogan, was allegedly the last person to be seen at Hannah’s home. Using his cellphone number, police tracked Brogan to Logan County, Kentucky.

Brogan pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Court documents show Brogan’s first mental competency evaluation found that he has schizophrenia but is not intellectually disabled.

A judge ordered a second evaluation before ruling Brogan competent to stand trial. Brogan has been charged with murder, aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

He is due back in court in June.