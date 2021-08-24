Man accused of helping Middletown mother dispose of her son’s body pleads guilty to 4 charges

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WLWT) — A man accused of helping a Middletown mother dispose of her son’s body in the Ohio River plead guilty to four felony charges Tuesday.

James Hamilton, 42, the boyfriend of Brittany Gosney, 29, has been charged with three counts each of kidnapping, abduction, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

His plea hearing was on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Hamilton pleaded guilty to kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse and two counts of child endangering.

Gosney, who was charged with killing her 6-year-old son, James Hutchinson, and dumping him in the Ohio River, pleaded guilty to one count of murder and two other counts of child endangering.

As a part of her plea deal, all other charges were dismissed.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 13. She faces a mandatory life sentence with parole eligibility after 15, 18 or 21 years.

Officials said Gosney intended on abandoning three of her children when she drove them to the Rush Run Wildlife area in Preble County on Feb. 27 at 3 a.m. As Gosney attempted to leave, police said James grabbed the handle of the car door. Police said Gosney sped off and dragged James. Gosney reportedly told police she went back to get him and he was dead. Police said she put his body, along with her two other children, back in the car and drove home to Middletown.

The next day, police said Gosney and Hamilton threw James’ body into the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg. His body has not been recovered.

Gosney told police that Hamilton was pressuring her to get rid of her children. Investigators believe it was her intention to leave all three children at the park.

Several searches have taken place on the Ohio River over the several few months in hopes of recovering James’ body. So far, no search has successfully detected any sign of James.