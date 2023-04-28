DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of a fatal drive-by shooting on Mother’s Day in 2022 is facing additional charges.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Jamar Hayes was indicted on one count of Menacing by Stalking and 14 counts of Intimidation.

Hayes was previously indicted on two counts of Murder, four counts of Felonious Assault and one count of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises in relation to a fatal shooting on US-35 in 2022.

On May 8, 2022, Shauna Camero, 32, was brought to Miami Valley Hospital where she was pronounced deceased after a shooting.

An investigation by the Riverside Police Department determined that Hayes had allegedly opened fire on a vehicle on US-35, killing Cameron. A nationwide warrant for Hayes’ arrest was issued on May 16.

On Oct. 13, nearly five months after the warrant was issued, Hayes was located and taken into custody.

Hayes is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail and is set to appear in court on Tuesday, May 2.