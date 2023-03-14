DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of the Feb. 26 double homicide at a Shell gas station was arraigned Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Deante Holden was indicted on 11 charges including 4 charges of murder, 4 charges of felonious assault and 3 charges of tampering with evidence.

Police reported that a man was in the vehicle with 44-year-old Michaela Daniels and 38-year-old Felicia Brown the night they were found shot and killed.

A Black male wearing a purple ball cap was seen exiting the backseat of the Suburban and fleeing on foot.

Daniels and Brown were found dead in the Suburban around 5 a.m. that morning.

After further investigation, police announced that they had arrested Holden.

On Tuesday, March 14 at 8:30 a.m., Holden was arraigned in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

His bond has been set to $1,000,000 with electronic monitoring and he is scheduled to appear in court on March 29 at 9:30 a.m.