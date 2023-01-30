DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of causing a fatal crash in Huber Heights while fleeing from police in a stolen BMW pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Cory Harbarger pleaded not guilty on several charges including Aggravated Vehicular Assault and Receiving Stolen Property.

Police say Harbarger was fleeing from authorities in a stolen BMW on Jan. 24 when he crashed into several other vehicles on Brandt Pike near Chambersburg Road.

Those vehicles burst into flames. The driver of one of those vehicles, 68-year-old Steven Carlson, was badly burned and later died at the hospital.

Authorities say additional charges could be pending against Harbarger once evidence is presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.