BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man turned himself in Monday morning after police say he broke into a greenhouse and stole his boss’s truck last week.

Police were called to Carano’s Greenhouse after an employee told police that Richard Bloomingdale, 57, broke into his place of work early Friday morning.

Officers said that $350 in cash was stolen from Bloomingdale’s boss’s office as well as a red 2003 Ford F150 truck. Police said that security footage shows him rummaging through the boss’s office.

Photos of the business and paused security footage were provided to detectives.

Reports said that Bloomingdale could not be found at his home. Officers found a note inside the home that reads, “to all I left behind, ask [redacted] why.” The note was logged as evidence by police.

Reports said that Bloomingdale turned himself into Boardman Police Department on Monday around 11:30 a.m. Bloomingdale is charged with grand theft as well as breaking and entering.

He is in the Mahoning County Jail.