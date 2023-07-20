XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of attempting to abduct a child from a school, then trying to escape from police custody was found competent to stand trial.

A judge issued a ruling that Reid Duran is competent to stand trial during Duran’s second competency hearing.

Duran is accused of trying to kidnap a young girl from Saint Brigid School in Xenia in August 2022. He claimed to be a parent of a student at an open house event at the school.

While Duran was in police custody, a video released by the department shows he tried to attack an officer with a pen. Days later, he also tried to escape custody a second time.

The trial for Duran will begin later in 2023.