MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested a man accused of robbing and assaulting a Frisch’s employee in Franklin.

Franklin Police said the 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday, October 27 at 4 p.m. in the 800 Block of Wilson Street in Middletown.

Police said the alleged attack happened just after 11 p.m. on September 27, 2021. The victim, a manager at the Frisch’s, was closing up the restaurant and counting the cash. She was with the suspect, a man she met online. Franklin Police provided surveillance video from that night. In the video, the man can be seen hitting the victim several times and even choking her. He can then be seen stealing the cash she was counting.

The suspect was taken into custody by SOFAST (Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team) and the U.S. Marshals Service. He is being held at the Warren County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, October 29.