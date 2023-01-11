MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio.

The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he can be extradited back to Marion, per police.

On August 20, 2022, Marion officers found 17-year-old Anthony Douglas just after midnight at the 500 block of Adams Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Douglas was taken to Marion General Hospital and was pronounced dead.

A few days later, Adams was named as the suspect and was wanted for murder with police adding $2,500 in September to an initial $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.