FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are seeking to identify multiple suspects after they were seen stealing from several cars across Greene County.

According to the Fairborn Police Department, the City of Fairborn alone has had seven such incidents in the past month. Police said the suspects pictured below are looking in car windows to see if any purses or wallets are in plain view before smashing the window to steal those items. The suspects then go to Kroger, Meijer, Dollar General, etc. to purchase Visa gift cards with the stolen credit/debit cards.

At this time, no suspects have been arrested. The Fairborn Police Department said that anyone with information concerning the thefts or the suspects shown should call the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000 or the Fairborn Police Tip Line at 937-754-3018.

Courtesy of Fairborn Police Department

Courtesy of Fairborn Police Departmen

Courtesy of Fairborn Police Departmen

Courtesy of Fairborn Police Departmen

Courtesy of Fairborn Police Departmen