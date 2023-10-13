DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Officials across the Miami Valley continue to warn residents about the increase in car break-ins.

On Friday, Oct. 13, two local police departments posted warnings about the recent rise in car theft. This has been an ongoing problem across the Dayton area.

Troy

Troy Police posted a public service announcement reminding the community to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from their cars. The department has seen an increase in car thefts beginning Oct. 9, especially with unlocked cars.

Troy Police also asks residents to check home camera recordings from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13 between the hours of midnight and 2:30 a.m. If you find any suspicious activity, you are asked to send footage to Capt. Burnside (dominic.burnside@troyohio.gov) or Det. Blankenship (laura.blankenship@troyohio.gov).

Tipp City

Tipp City Police also posted an announcement to residents, mentioning that there have been multiple reports of car break-ins and stolen vehicles over the past several nights. Law enforcement is investigating these reports and speaking with other departments across the Miami Valley.

The post also reminds residents to lock cars and remove valuables. If you see suspicious activity, you can call the Miami County Dispatch Center at 937-440-9911 or email surveillance video to Det. Morgan (Morganm@tippcity.net).

If you see suspicious activity or have a theft to report anywhere in the Dayton area, you should call 911.