DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Champaign County man will be spending at least the next two decades in prison.

Josiah Mathews, 32, of Urbana, appeared in Champaign County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning, according to a release. In court, Matthews received a sentence of 25-years-to-life in the murder and robbery of Louis Taylor, 87, also of Urbana.

Matthews received 15 years to life for the murder of Taylor, while also receiving a sentence of 10 years for aggravated robbery. The sentencing comes after the Oct. 2022 conviction. Sentencing was made in a way that will make Matthews serve the sentences consecutively, a release says.

On Oct. 24, 2011, Matthews entered Taylor’s residence and assaulted him. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says the assault caused Taylor to suffer “severe blunt-force injuries,” along with several fractures of the skull.

Taylor’s wedding ring and vehicle were stolen by Matthews, which was confirmed by Matthew’s fingerprints on the vehicle. Both items were both later recovered in a Springfield parking lot.

The injured 87-year-old died after being hospitalized for 24 days.

“The victim died before he could lead us to his attacker, but determined investigators made sure he got justice,” Yost said. “The community is safer with this cold-blooded killer off the streets.”

Yost says the 32-year-old was in the area before the assault and before he turned his phone off. Individuals say that Matthews tried to sell them the ring and vehicle.

It is said that Matthews will not be eligible for parole for at least 25 years.