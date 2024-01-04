HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A student is facing charges after a loaded firearm was allegedly found at a Montgomery County school.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to North Dayton School of Discovery, located in the 3900 block of Turner Road in Harrison Township. Deputies responded on a report of a firearm found on a school property.

The sheriff’s office says a student alerted staff about the firearm. Once aware of the situation, staff found the suspected student and secured the reported loaded weapon until deputies arrived.

“School administration took all of the necessary action to keep both students and faculty members safe once they identified that there was a threat,” the sheriff’s office said.

The student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center. At this time, the student is currently facing the following charges:

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Illegal Conveyance of a Weapon

There is not an ongoing threat, according to the sheriff’s office.