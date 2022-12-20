Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 911 call has been released after a traveler found one of two kidnapped infants abandoned in the Dayton International Airport parking lot.

Monday night, an amber alert was sent out after two 5-month-old twin boys were kidnapped when the car they were in was stolen.

One of the babies was found nearly an hour-and-a-half away from where the twins disappeared.

According to authorities, a traveler was walking through the DIA economy parking lot around 4:30 a.m. when they heard a baby crying. the traveler then found the child in a car seat and wrapped in a quilt.

The traveler called 911 who then referred the man to airport police. You can listen to both calls in the audio players below.

Police are still searching for the suspect, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, and the second missing infant.

Anyone with information should call a detective at 614-461-8477.