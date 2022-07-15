CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have released the 911 calls from before officers arrived on the scene in Clearcreek Township.

Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill told 2 NEWS crews on the scene that two officers, Officer Eric Ney and Sgt. Nicole Cordero, went to a home for a domestic violence call. Terril said this was not the first call for domestic violence they had received from this home.

In the 911 call, a woman explains that her husband, 65-year-old Mark Evers, was ramming her car with an ATV.

“My husband just took the Gator, and he’s been ramming the heck out of my car,” The recording says. “He’s destroyed my car. He’s mad at me and he’s a mental case”

The dispatcher then asks the woman if Evers was armed.

Dispatch: “Are there any weapons involved?” Caller: “No but he does have weapons.” Dispatch: “Are they on the property?” Caller: “Yeah.” Dispatch: “Are they secured?” Caller: “Well he’s got like a little gun lying on the kitchen table.”

Police estimate that Officer Ney and Sgt. Cordero were on scene for roughly an hour talking with Evers over the phone after he fled into nearby woods. Evers agreed to come back to the house if officers agreed to stay 10 feet away from him.

Once Evers arrived back home, he agreed to fill out a report and allowed Sgt. Cordero to approach him at his ATV. Sgt. Cordero asked Evers to turn off his ATV and to get off. He refused to get off the ATV or put away his firearm. He then fired multiple shots, striking Officer Ney in the head, who fell immediately to the ground. Sgt. Cordero returned fire. Evers was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if the gun Evers used was the one mentioned in the 911 call.