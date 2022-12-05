Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police said they have found a person of interest after a break-in attempt left a bloody scene in a Trotwood home.

The Trotwood Police Department were called about 1:30 a.m. by a man saying he found blood all over his home at 4100 Indian Lane on Monday.

“There was a break-in, There’s blood everywhere, I just got home,” the caller said.

According to the 911 call, the bedroom window was broken and the floor was covered with blood, but no significant items had gone missing.

You can listen to the full call in the audio player below.

Officers responded to the home and began collecting evidence. A person of interest has been identified in the case, police said in a release. Detectives will continue to follow leads.

Anyone with information about this break-in is asked to contact Detective Mat Hogan at 937-854-2455 or email MHogan@Trotwood.org. To leave an anonymous tip, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.