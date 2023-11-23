CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey just announced the arrest of a Lima man relating to an incident that took place on Dutton Road in Union Township.

The initial call came in at 5:46 p.m. on Nov. 23 when dispatch received a call from OnStar advising than an OnStar member had called into them from his vehicle.

Reportedly, the caller, Dwight L Bonapart II, claimed he heard gun shots and claimed his friends were being killed. Deputies responded to the scene to find Bonapart sitting in his truck.

Police made contact with Bonapart, and as he exited his truck, he made comments that suggested the homeowners were possibly inside the residence, and in danger.

Contact was later made with the homeowners, who were safe and unharmed.

According to police, there were multiple loaded firearms sitting on the ground outside of the truck as well as inside the truck, within reach of Bonapart.

Additional assistance was requested and officers from the Celina Police Department and Rockford Police Department responded to the scene. Bonapart was then detained.

According to police, he then resisted and became combative with officers. Bonapart head-butted one of the Celina police department officers and kicked another. Bonapart was eventually detained, arrested and placed in the rear seat of a sheriff’s office vehicle. He was transported to the Mercer County Jail where he was booked on charges of fifth-degree felony vandalism.

During the incident, Bonapart had a dog with him that had bitten multiple officers during this process. The dog was uninjured and remained on scene for follow-up by the Dog Warden.

The case will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of additional charges.