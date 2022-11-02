Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The last of the five men accused of kidnapping and killing a Dayton man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court.

Devon Love and four others kidnapped Kwasi Casey at gunpoint on July 7, 2019, forcing the victim to stay in one of the defendants’ homes against his will, court documents said. While one defendant made ransom demands of Casey’s family, another beat Casey with a baseball bat.

On July 8, Casey briefly escaped but was recaptured and forced into a minivan, where he was beaten a second time. Court documents say Casey ultimately died due to the co-conspirators’ actions.

Police later found Casey’s body in a burnt-out garage on September 26.

On November 2, Devon Love pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, becoming the last of the five defendants to do so. The other defendants included Eric Blackshear, 40; Markale Thomas, 26; Devon Love, 27; Ryan Reese, 25; and Antoine Dye, 35.

One of the five, Eric Blackshear, was sentenced to 360 months in prison in June, a release said. The remaining four are awaiting sentencing.