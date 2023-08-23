DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people have been charged after narcotics were seized from a Harrison Township home Wednesday.

On Aug. 23, the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force and the RANGE Task Force executed a search warrant at the 2200 block of Grant Avenue.

Inside, they found what was described as a “large amount” of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and heroin. They also found two firearms.

Two people were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on drug and weapon related charges.

“This operation is a clear demonstration of our commitment to dismantling criminal networks and fostering an environment of safety in the Miami Valley,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. “Our determination to enforce the law and safeguard our community will continue to be the cornerstone of our efforts.”