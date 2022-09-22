TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Supreme Court of Ohio has set an execution date for the man convicted of attacking, raping and killing a 12-year-old boy more than 35 years ago.

According to court documents, Danny Lee Hill will be put to death on July 22, 2026. If that date holds, it will be 41 years since Raymond Fife was killed.

Danny Lee Hill

Hill is on death row for the 1985 death of 12-year-old Fife.

Court documents say Fife had been riding his bike to visit a friend in Warren when he went missing. His father later found him murdered in a field.

Hill had claimed he was intellectually disabled when he killed Fife.

The most recent appeal from Hill involves bite mark evidence pending in the 6th circuit court of appeals and it is being handled by Ohio Solicitor Ben Flowers.



In a separate state action, the federal public defender’s office is attempting to relitigate for a second time Hill’s mental retardation claim. A hearing has been set for November in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.



Prosecutors say both these claims have been fully litigated in the state and federal systems and lost by Hill.



Miriam Fife, the victim’s mother, and prosecutor Dennis Watkins say they are very disappointed by the 2026 execution date.



“That’s a long time to wait when you are 82,” Fife told the FOX 8 I-Team.