DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 46-year-old Kettering woman is facing additional charges for continued contact with a 14-year-old sexual abuse victim.

Justina McBride was previously indicted for having “sexual conduct” with a 14-year-old boy in Oct. 2022, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Kettering Police officers received a complaint that an adult female had an

inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor child. The child’s mother reported the matter to the police after receiving the information from a friend.

Further investigation determined McBride had sexual conduct with the minor on several occasions.

On Oct. 7, 2022, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted McBride on:

Four counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Two counts of Sexual Imposition

On Oct. 28, 2022, McBride was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond. She was ordered to have no contact with any minors or the victim in the case.

On Dec. 28, 2022, it was learned that McBride had violated the terms of her bond as she had continued abuse and had contact with the victim, including meeting him in person, providing the victim with gifts, as well as texting inappropriate photos.

On Jan. 11, 2023, McBride was indicted on:

One count of Violation of Protection Order while committing a felony offense

One count of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor

Two counts of Illegal Use of Minor in Nudity Oriented Material

Two counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles

“The fact that the defendant was out on bond, having been released by the judge, and yet continued to have contact and abuse the victim after being indicted is very disturbing,” Prosecutor Heck said. “This defendant needs to remain in jail in order to protect the victim from further abuse.”

McBride is currently in custody, being held on a $100,000 bond.

She will be arraigned on the additional charges Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 8:30 am.