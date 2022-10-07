Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering woman has been charged for having “sexual conduct” with a 14-year-old boy.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Matt Heck Jr, 46-year-old Justina Faith McBride was arrested after the boy’s mother brought the incident to the police.

As police investigated the matter, they discovered McBride had a sexual relationship with the boy several times during the past year.

On October 7, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted McBride on four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a Minor and two counts of sexual imposition. At this time, McBride is not in custody, as the Kettering judge released her on her own recognizance.

She will be arraigned on Thursday, October 20.