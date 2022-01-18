DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 14-year-old who made shooting threats about a Kettering middle school has been charged with a felony.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr., the teenager was charged with one count of inducing panic, a second-degree felony, on Friday, January 7.

Heck said on Thursday, December 16, 2021, Van Buren Middle School students reported to the Kettering Police school resource officer that the teenager made statements that he was going to be a future school shooter. The officer found out that the teen was seen looking at firearms on his Chromebook and said he was going to shoot up the school.

Further investigation into the teen’s search history showed that he searched terms such as “how to be a good school shooter” and for firearms such as “sniper rifles” and “assault rifles.”

Heck said, “We take these threats very seriously to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and others. The facts of this case are especially concerning, given the actions this defendant took including his statements and research. This was clearly not just a juvenile prank, but a serious threat.”

The teen was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center on Tuesday, January 11. He was released on electronic home monitoring the next day and will be in court for a pretrial hearing on Wednesday, January 26 at 2 p.m.