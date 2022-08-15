KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Have you seen this man? Police are looking for a man suspected of public indecency, the Kettering Police Department said.

According to a Facebook post by the Kettering Police Department, police are asking the public to help identify a man who police say is a suspect in a public indecency investigation. The department provided two photos of the suspect. You can see them in the gallery below.

Anyone who has information concerning the identity of this man is asked to call Ptl. James at 937-296-2555.

Kettering Police Department

Kettering Police Department