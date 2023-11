KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department recovered multiple weapons during a traffic stop.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, officers on patrol stopped a suspicious vehicle on the 1600 block of Prosser Ave.

The stop resulted in recovery of three laded AR-style firearms, plus a duffle bag of firearm accessories and ammunition.

The driver of the vehicle is in custody. They are facing multiple felony charges including weapons offenses and probation violation.