Kettering Police need help identifying theft suspect

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a recent theft at the BP gas station on Smithville Road.

Authorities said that an man entered the store, removed a wallet from a victims purse and left. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a yellow baseball cap and black hoodie.

Police ask that anyone with information contact 937-296-2555 and ask for Det. Marcum.