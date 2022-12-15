Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is reminding residents that mail theft has continued to rise across the country.

According to a poster by the Kettering Police Department, anyone dropping off mail and packages should take precautions to ensure their items are safe.

The Kettering Police Department said those dropping off mail should not use the outdoor mail drop boxes at the post office. Instead, customers should give their mail to a mail carrier or walk inside the office to drop items in the inside drop box.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity should call the Kettering Police Department at 937-296-2555