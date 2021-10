KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department needs your help finding theft suspects Tuesday.

Police said they are asking for assistance finding information on a vehicle or the people associated with it. The vehicle, pictured below, is connected to several recent theft incidents from vehicles around Kettering, according to Kettering Police.

(Photo/Kettering Police Department)

If you have any information, call police at (937) 296-2460.