KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police found fentanyl and more than $40,000 in cash during a Kettering drug bust.

Kettering Police said on Facebook that the bust happened on Thursday, April 14 in the 2300 block of South Dixie Drive. A patrol officer in the area saw a vehicle pull into the Car-Go Self Storage, stay for a few minutes, then leave.

When police pulled over the vehicle for an equipment violation, they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside. Officers found marijuana and approximately 23 grams of suspected fentanyl in the vehicle.

KPD then got a search warrant for the storage unit being rented by the driver after an alert from their K9. Officers found the following inside: approximately 518 grams of suspected cocaine, 60 grams of suspected heroin, suspected ecstasy pills and $42,800 in cash.