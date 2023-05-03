DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hundreds of grams of drugs are off the street after a Kettering traffic stop.

The Kettering Police Department stopped a vehicle with no registration on South Dixie Highway on Tuesday in Kettering. In a social media post by the department, police said during the traffic stop, an investigation was started into the driver, which lead to a search.

While police were searching the vehicle, law enforcement discovered around 450 grams of meth, 35 grams of marijuana and 12 grams of ecstasy.

“This is an example of the great police work KPD officers do on a daily basis to keep these items off our streets and ensure Kettering remains a safe place to live, work and play,” Kettering Police said on social media.

A loaded weapon, cash and a scale were also found during the traffic stop.