KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a suspect after a possible attempted child abduction in Kettering Thursday.

According to the Kettering Police Department, a man wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans allegedly attempted to abduct a child in the area of Bigger and East David roads.

The police are asking the community to help provide information on this incident. Anyone who has cameras in the area is asked to review the footage and see if the man pictured below appears in the footage. Anyone with information or footage concerning this incident is asked to call Det. Woolf at 937-296-2598.

(Kettering Police Department)

