KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two theft suspects involved in the theft of video games from an area business.

Police said that the two pictured below are suspected of stealing bags full of video games on Aug. 9 around 11;45 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Martin with the Kettering Police at 937-296-2555.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it if new information becomes available.