Kettering Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect who either stole or found a wallet and attempted to use the contents multiple times.
Police say that the suspect has distinct tattoos on her arms.
Anyone with information relating to the identity of the suspect is asked to call Lt. Lambert at 937-296-2410.
