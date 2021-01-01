KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Police are asking for help identifying the suspect(s) of a vehicle theft from Thursday night. They do not know how many people were involved at this time.
The suspect(s) entered a storage facility in Kettering and attempted to steal a large motor home, damaging several campers parked nearby in the process. Authorities said that surveillance video from the facility show the suspect(s) parking the RV and stealing a 2003 Ford F-550 instead.
Police ask anyone who can identify the vehicle, or that have any information about this crime, to contact Detective Stout at 937-296-3258.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Kettering Police ask for help identifying suspects involved in vehicle theft
- Miami County Jail makes ental health specialist part of staff
- Congress votes to override President Trump’s defense bill veto
- Police: Baby dies after man reports finding dog on her
- Target issues recall on some baby clothing due to choking hazards