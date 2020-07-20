Kettering Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Police are asking for help identifying a suspect from a Saturday morning robbery at Circle K on West Dorothy Lane.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the suspect are asked to contact 937-296-2555 and to ask for Officer Tasker.

