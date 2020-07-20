KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Police are asking for help identifying a suspect from a Saturday morning robbery at Circle K on West Dorothy Lane.
Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the suspect are asked to contact 937-296-2555 and to ask for Officer Tasker.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Mask distribution taking place for Wayne County residents
- Which dog breeds are most affected by extreme heat?
- Dayton Foodbank to host another mass distribution at Nutter Center
- Alex Trebek says he won’t go to ‘extraordinary measures’ if current cancer treatment fails
- Kettering Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect