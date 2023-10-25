Prior coverage above: Police investigating after video appears to show fatal animal abuse

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department has provided an update on a recent animal cruelty case stemming from a video on social media.

According to a Facebook post by the Kettering Police Department, the case has been shared with an outside agency for assistance. The post did not specify which agency, but Kettering Police did say that multiple agencies are investigating.

The case involves a video, which began circulating on Snapchat, that shows a woman hitting a dog several times.

Several people called the Kettering Police Department about the video, some claiming the woman posted on Snapchat saying she “killed the puppy.”

Details are still limited in the investigation as it is ongoing.

“Thank you to anyone who has provided us with valuable information regarding this incident,” said the post.